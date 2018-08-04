Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy Inc Reduced by Analyst (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDCE. Goldman Sachs Group raised PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.78.

PDC Energy opened at $63.14 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $61,390.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,243. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,704,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 60,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,483,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,816,000 after purchasing an additional 202,845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $191,563,000 after purchasing an additional 129,431 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,445,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 101,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

