Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Decreased by Analyst

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 30th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.71% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $310,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,240 shares of company stock valued at $981,596. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,465.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 177,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 172,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

