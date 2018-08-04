Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Lowered by Analyst

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Procter & Gamble opened at $82.33 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

In related news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,177,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,857. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

