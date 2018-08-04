Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for CarGurus Inc (CARG) Issued By DA Davidson

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarGurus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CARG. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of CarGurus opened at $44.58 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 371.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 321,230 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 100,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, major shareholder Argonaut 22 Llc sold 849,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $27,438,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $3,754,643.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,790,437 shares of company stock valued at $158,734,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

