Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $164.10. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $118,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

