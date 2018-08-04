Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $110,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $7,254,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8,300.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo purchased 7,400 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,696.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,978,272.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $140.86 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.87 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

