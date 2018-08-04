Public Storage’s (PSA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $194.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Public Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.60.

NYSE:PSA traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $213.98. 1,604,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.26. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $180.48 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.32 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1,693.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

