Public Storage (PSA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,962,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,040,000 after purchasing an additional 507,928 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 17,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 431,936 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $77,614,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,381,000 after purchasing an additional 342,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Public Storage by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,533,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,288,000 after purchasing an additional 165,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $213.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Public Storage has a one year low of $180.48 and a one year high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.32 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

