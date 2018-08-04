Proton Token (PTT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DDEX, FCoin and CoinTiger. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $556,529.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00380417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00195402 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000181 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,108,197,718 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DDEX, LBank, BCEX, CoinTiger and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

