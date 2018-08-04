Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.42 ($35.79).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM stock traded up €0.21 ($0.25) on Friday, hitting €22.43 ($26.39). 1,600,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €24.58 ($28.92) and a 1-year high of €41.77 ($49.14).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.