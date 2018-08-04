Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSM. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.42 ($35.79).

PSM traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, hitting €22.43 ($26.39). The company had a trading volume of 1,600,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €24.58 ($28.92) and a 1-year high of €41.77 ($49.14).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

