Progress Software Co. (PRGS) Position Raised by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 137.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 440,828 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 38.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 342,160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 29.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 975,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,756 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 246.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 298.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 172,313 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software opened at $37.51 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.78. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.03 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploy mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following business segments: OpenEdge Business; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge Business segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

