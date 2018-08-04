Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.75, reaching $9.18, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,137. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $584.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 341.41% and a negative return on equity of 94.45%. The business had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. equities analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $125,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

