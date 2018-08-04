Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $82.33 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $931,551.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,629.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,409 shares of company stock worth $6,588,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

