Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,565 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,302,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,137,000 after purchasing an additional 43,599 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble opened at $82.33 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $410,273.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,177,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,857. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

