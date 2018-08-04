ProChain (PRA) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. ProChain has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and $6.23 million worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProChain token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, FCoin, OKEx and Bibox. During the last week, ProChain has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003440 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00372626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00194218 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000198 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000773 BTC.

About ProChain

ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official website is chain.pro . ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech . ProChain’s official message board is weibo.com/prochain

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin, Bit-Z and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

