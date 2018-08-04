PRiVCY Reaches Market Cap of $339,583.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $339,583.00 and approximately $41,686.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014245 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00380008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00197149 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013393 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000793 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 21,192,087 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,908 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

