Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp opened at $19.27 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.44. Premier Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.
Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 8.98%.
Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile
Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
