Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp opened at $19.27 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.44. Premier Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.