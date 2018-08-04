Praxair, Inc. (PX) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PX. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Praxair by 4.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 87,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Praxair by 3.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxair by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 914,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxair by 26.6% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Praxair from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Praxair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.58.

Shares of NYSE:PX opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Praxair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.36 and a 12-month high of $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

