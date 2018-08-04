Prairie Provident Resources (PPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

PPR stock opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. Prairie Provident Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.58.

Get Prairie Provident Resources alerts:

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$19.28 million for the quarter. Prairie Provident Resources had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 77.59%.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.