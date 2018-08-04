PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) PT Raised to $110.00 at SunTrust Banks

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRAH. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.82.

PRA Health Sciences traded up $0.16, reaching $105.21, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 525,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $722.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.57 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $708,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,048,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 106,456 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $3,199,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,302,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

