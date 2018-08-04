PoSW Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million (POSW)

PoSW Coin (CURRENCY:POSW) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, PoSW Coin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One PoSW Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PoSW Coin has a market cap of $1.31 million and $0.00 worth of PoSW Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003954 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00304426 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004836 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00064130 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001015 BTC.

PoSW Coin Profile

PoSW Coin (POSW) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PoSW Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,100,000 coins. PoSW Coin’s official Twitter account is @POSWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PoSW Coin’s official website is posw.io . The official message board for PoSW Coin is posw.io/blog

PoSW Coin Coin Trading

PoSW Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoSW Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoSW Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PoSW Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

