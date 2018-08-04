Post (POST) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Group lowered shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of Post traded up $6.90, reaching $93.58, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,473. Post has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Post had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Post will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

