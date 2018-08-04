Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Huazhu Group (HTHT) Stock Price

News articles about Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huazhu Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7852604572686 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Huazhu Group opened at $33.10 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $333.39 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTHT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.50 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

