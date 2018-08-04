Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Mortgage Capital earned a news sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9722813835735 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

IVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital traded down $0.18, reaching $16.41, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 972,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.65. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 51.09% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: Residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Commercial mortgage-backed securities, RMBS that are not guaranteed by a U.S.

