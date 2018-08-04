Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Share Price

News articles about E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. E*TRADE Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6998698473319 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

E*TRADE Financial opened at $60.11 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETFC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

