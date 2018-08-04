Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Clorox (CLX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Clorox (NYSE:CLX) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clorox earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.2870410091872 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Clorox alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

NYSE:CLX opened at $143.08 on Friday. Clorox has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Clorox announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.