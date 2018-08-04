Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Warrior Met Coal earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.364739841919 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NYSE HCC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 797,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,924. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $322.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.53%.

Warrior Met Coal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,192,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $77,254,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc sold 1,461,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $35,366,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

