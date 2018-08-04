Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts traded down $0.09, reaching $10.18, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 129,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of -0.17.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $176.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $51,751.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $110,147. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11,600.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.