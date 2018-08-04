Pitney Bowes (PBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pitney Bowes second-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but decreased year over year. As the company continues to transform its portfolio and make necessary investments to boost sales, it expects pressure on margins at least in the near term. Changing business mix is also likely to impact the bottom line adversely. The shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Moreover, adverse changes in postal regulations across key markets and intensifying competition may also affect profitability negatively. Also, high debt level adds to the woes. Nonetheless, the company’s efforts to transform its business and optimize its new enterprise business platform to boost profitability hold promise. This apart, the thriving global ecommerce business and new product launches are anticipated to bolster the top line.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Pitney Bowes traded up $0.03, reaching $8.25, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.04. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.03 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 138.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

In other news, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach acquired 11,100 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,697.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 657.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,189,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 3,636,177 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $13,128,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 371.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 966,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 761,706 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $5,142,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 601.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 502,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

