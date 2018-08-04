Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy Rating for Humana (HUM)

Humana (NYSE:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $355.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Humana from $328.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.58.

Shares of Humana opened at $324.11 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Humana has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $327.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.91, for a total transaction of $1,816,292.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,524,631.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.08, for a total value of $4,582,891.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,784 shares of company stock valued at $25,953,862 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,186,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,276,068,000 after purchasing an additional 198,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,564,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,262,000 after purchasing an additional 93,021 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 213.1% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 727,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,454,000 after purchasing an additional 494,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

