PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PIMCO High Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.8379000547292 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund traded up $0.05, hitting $8.84, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 701,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,739. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0807 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

There is no company description available for PIMCO High Income Fund.

