Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,944 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $101,913,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,048,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,196 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,195,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,119,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,089,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,285,000 after acquiring an additional 351,907 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.10 and a 52-week high of $149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

