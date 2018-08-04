Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,883,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,735,000 after buying an additional 91,879 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,120,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,025,000 after buying an additional 227,226 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,408,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,366,000 after buying an additional 81,519 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,112,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,723,000 after buying an additional 83,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 929,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,952,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $262,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,810.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $894,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,204.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,358 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation opened at $179.48 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $155.81 and a 12-month high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

