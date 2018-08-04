Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,457,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,717,000 after buying an additional 553,410 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 2.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,268,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,461,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,384,000 after buying an additional 172,847 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 761,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,286,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,215,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $123,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $206,209.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,293 shares of company stock worth $2,923,128. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International opened at $66.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Korn/Ferry International has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $475.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Korn/Ferry International to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

