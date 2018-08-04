Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $6 Million Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $123,069,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,083,000 after acquiring an additional 632,897 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,057,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,963,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,074,000 after acquiring an additional 297,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.37). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 56.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIW shares. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.