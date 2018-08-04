Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 12,779.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 763,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 757,158 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,858,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,010,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,998,000 after acquiring an additional 284,522 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,847,000 after acquiring an additional 277,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,942,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value Index has a one year low of $112.01 and a one year high of $136.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.6299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

