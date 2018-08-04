Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 36,700 PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $3,179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 428,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 288,306 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $337,637.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Barkley sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $571,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,657. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.29 million. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 11th. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

PF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price objective on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

