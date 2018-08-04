Phillips 66 (PSX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of Phillips 66 traded down $0.39, reaching $121.66, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,465. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.73 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,617,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,402,124,000 after acquiring an additional 230,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,284,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,926,000 after acquiring an additional 164,143 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,836,000 after acquiring an additional 263,546 shares during the period. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 2,222,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,216,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,047,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,407,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

