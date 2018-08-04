PG&E (PCG) Earns Hold Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their hold rating on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PG&E from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.54.

PG&E traded up $0.65, hitting $42.96, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,488,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,036. PG&E has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. First Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,937,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1,304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,944,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,062 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,977,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,944,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,911,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 661,357 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

