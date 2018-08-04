Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Insider Sells $6,019,360.00 in Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) insider Frank A. Damelio sold 150,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $6,019,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,495,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pfizer traded up $0.89, hitting $40.54, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,963,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,480,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $239.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $40.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 42.35%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 43,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,688,000 after buying an additional 89,174 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 426,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,114,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,095,000 after buying an additional 75,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

