Pets at Home Group (PETS) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PETS. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pets at Home Group to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 245 ($3.22) in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 181.67 ($2.39).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PETS traded up GBX 12.90 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 126 ($1.66). 7,900,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 154.10 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 221.70 ($2.91).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 10,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £13,303.96 ($17,479.91). Also, insider Tony DeNunzio acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £256,000 ($336,355.28). Insiders have bought a total of 470,987 shares of company stock worth $60,138,180 in the last three months.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.