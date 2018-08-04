Petmed Express (PETS) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.06

Press coverage about Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Petmed Express earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9732713208262 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

PETS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Petmed Express to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Petmed Express in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Petmed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Petmed Express traded up $0.46, reaching $38.15, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 424,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,206. Petmed Express has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $772.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $87.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Petmed Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Petmed Express will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Petmed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Frank J. Formica sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

