Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Position Decreased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.07% of Petmed Express worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETS opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $57.80.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Petmed Express Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Petmed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Petmed Express in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Frank J. Formica sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

