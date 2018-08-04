Peter J. Ippolito Sells 3,839 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stock

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.91, for a total transaction of $1,692,653.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sherwin-Williams opened at $442.88 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $326.68 and a 12-month high of $450.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.68%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5,127.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 821,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,310,000 after purchasing an additional 806,241 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 517,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,931,000 after acquiring an additional 172,528 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 37,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 112,913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,127,000 after acquiring an additional 110,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,170,000 after acquiring an additional 109,050 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.60.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.