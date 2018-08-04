Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Holdings in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 44,199 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 31,804 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,963,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $2,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $651,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,953 shares of company stock worth $15,542,192. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.37. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.33 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

