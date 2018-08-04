Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 68,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 67,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 193,776 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.18.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,367 shares of company stock worth $4,819,426 over the last ninety days. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $234.09 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $214.64 and a 1-year high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

