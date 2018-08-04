PerkinElmer (PKI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $703.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.70 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.23%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $299,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Friel sold 2,709 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,029,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,317 shares of company stock worth $3,458,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth $3,407,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

