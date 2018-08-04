Perficient (PRFT) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.49 million.Perficient also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-0.41 EPS.

Shares of PRFT opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $923.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.66. Perficient has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.19 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.20%. Perficient’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Perficient from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other Perficient news, Director James R. Kackley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,736.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 6,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $171,654.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,311 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

