Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Hovde Group set a $40.00 target price on Peoples Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,956,000 after buying an additional 57,527 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.